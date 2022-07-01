TRS leaders corner Eatala family over land encroachment

Hyderabad: Challenging the former minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna, TRS leaders led by Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said to prove their allegations against the State government. They stated that they were ready to prove the land encroachments by Rajender and his family-led Jamuna Hatcheries in Hakimpet.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Prabhakar Reddy stated the former minister Rajender encroached lands belonging to the poor under the guise of Jamuna Hatcheries. He accepted the challenge by Rajender's wife and Jamuna Hatcheries director Jamuna.

"We will visit the lands encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries in survey number 130 to prove the allegations. We dare the Eatala family to come and prove us wrong, failing which they must rub their nose to the ground as promised," he said.

Similarly, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy demanded that cases should be registered against the BJP MLA under SC and ST Attrocities Act for encroaching their assigned lands. Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy too stated that the Jamuna Hatcheries had not only encroached assigned lands, but also constructed sheds unauthorisedly as well as causing severe pollution in the area.