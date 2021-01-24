TRS leaders divided over Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders seem to be divided over the issue of giving donations for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, with one leader taking out a rally supporting the cause, while the other questioning the offerings.

The Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan going on in the State seemed to have stoked the controversy with the ruling party leaders expressing their opinions even as the party yet to make any comments on the issue. It can be recalled that a couple of days ago, Andole TRS MLA Ch Kranti Kiran surprised all by not only offering a donation of Rs 11,111 for the temple construction, but also taking out a rally in his constituency. He also called upon the people in his constituency to donate for the temple. "I have participated in a bike rally organised by my Hindu brothers in the constituency to collect funds for the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Everyone should come forward to donate for the same," said Kranti on his social media accounts.

However, the comments of another MLA have led to controversy and the BJP, which was looking for an issue to corner the ruling party, found this and took up protests State-wide.

During a government programme, Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao appealed to the people not to donate any money for construction of Ram temple. He questioned as to why people should give money for temples in Uttar Pradesh? He said instead money should be given for temples to be constructed in villages in the State. He lashed out at BJP alleging that the Saffron party was indulging in communalism. However, the MLA backtracked and said that he was a hardcore Hindu and would donate for the temple construction. He said he was exposing the BJP, which he alleged was using the campaign politically.