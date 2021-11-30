TRS leaders go nostalgic, recall KCR's hunger strike for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders, including the Ministers, went nostalgic recalling the Deeksha Divas, the day on which the party president, K Chandrashekar Rao, took up hunger strike, which turned the fate of Telangana agitation.

Ministers, including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and others took to social media to express their views on Deeksha Divas. The TRS working president, on his twitter account said, "The Deeksha Divas also happens to be the day I got my badge of honour when I was arrested and sent to Warangal central jail. What an amazing turn of events since then. From agitation to administration! All thanks to the people of Telangana and honourable KCR garu, grateful. The Minister also shared his identity card issued by the Warangal jail authorities.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Deeksha Divas was the day when the leader of the agitation, KCR, without caring for his life, went on a fast-unto-death for achieving Telangana and shared a picture of KCR lying on hospital bed.

Similarly, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy quoted the words of KCR who as a leader of the agitation told the people of Telangana. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said that the day cannot be forgotten in the history of Telangana agitation. "KCR took up the Deeksha with the slogan of 'Telangana Techudo, KCR Sachudo'. The day symbolises the aspirations of four crore people of Telangana," said Prashanth Reddy.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha also recalled the hunger strike by the TRS president. "Today is the day when the leader of the agitation KCR took up fast-unto-death to liberate 'Talli Telangana' and break the shackles of united Andhra Pradesh. We pledge to continue to walk along with you for the reconstruction of the State with rededication," said Kavitha. Several other ministers, including A Indra Karan Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and other party also recalled the day.