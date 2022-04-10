TRS leaders looking at alternatives?

Hyderabad: The cadre in TRS seems to be unhappy over the way outsiders were being given more prominence than the flag-bearers of the party.

Some of them have decided to write a letter to party working president K T Rama Rao expressing their displeasure over the happenings in the party. They will explain how some ministers were ignoring them.

As part of this exercise, some TRS leaders in Mulugu district, including ZPTCs and Mandal presidents held a secret meeting. They said the cadre was being side-lined by Minister Satyavathi Rathod. She was encouraging those who came from Congress party, they allege. If the party leadership does not take corrective measures, they may resign en masse, they said.

The Mulugu meeting is not a rare case as many senior leaders at district level have been holding separate meetings. Sources said that the leaders were also unhappy with the selection of beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. They allege that the minister was not releasing even development funds.

It may be recalled that senior leader Bikshamaiah Goud resigned from the party and joined BJP. According to sources, Goud was unhappy that the party had ignored him and was not even given appointment to meet the party top leadership.

Among those who have adopted wait-and-watch policy are former ministers P Mahender Reddy and J Krishna Rao among others. Mahender Reddy lost to Rohit Reddy of Congress from Tandur in 2018. Rohit later joined TRS. Jupally lost to B Harshavardhan Reddy of Congress from Kollapur. Harshavardhan also migrated to TRS. This has created the issue of supremacy in the party.

In the backdrop of this situation, some of the leaders are said to be looking for greener pastures like BJP and Congress.