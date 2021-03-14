TRS leaders upbeat over two 'sure' wins

Hyderabad: TRS leaders are upbeat as they claim that the party would win the two graduates' Council constituencies which polled on Sunday. The TRS Working President KT Rama Rao thanked the party workers for tirelessly working for the last two weeks for the 'victory' of the party.

According to leaders, the party had fared better in the election and their candidates had edge in this election. Leaders said that the Surabhi Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had good chances of winning because of the efforts of the workers who ensured the graduates came out for voting in large numbers. The party's efforts of enrolling more than 2 lakh voters in GHMC limits have also helped the party. "We have party workers in every constituency and each of the family members would have three to four votes and these will be definitely in favour of TRS," said a TRS leader.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Vani Devi would be winning the election with a huge majority. He said that the MLCs, MLAs, corporators in GHMC had continuously interacted with the voters and ensured the TRS gets a good number of votes.

TRS party working president KT Rama Rao thanked his party activists for working hard for victory of the party in this election.

He thanked the party workers for their efforts to ensure the victory of TRS in the elections for the two graduate MLC seats held in the State. Rao specially thanked all the ministers, MLAs, party activists and leaders who were in-charge in this election.

"The party machinery as a whole has been working hard for victory in this election for the last two weeks and the effort made by the party in this election has received good response from the people," said Rao. He thanked every single educated person who responded to their plea that all educated people should exercise their crucial right to vote in a large-scale democracy.