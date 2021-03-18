TRS leads in both graduates' MLC seats

The TRS party was leading in both the graduates' MLC constituencies according to the votes polled to the candidates in two rounds.



While TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy polled 31,987 votes in the second round counting of votes in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates constituency, Surabhi Vani Devi of Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy polled 17,439 votes. The result of the second round is yet to be announced.

After the completion of the first round, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was leading by 7,871 while Surabhi Vani Devi was over 1,000 votes over her nearest BJP rival N Ramchander Rao.

It was surprising that the independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna who polled 24,116 votes by the end of second round took second position in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency.