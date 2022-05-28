TRS Ministers, MLAs demand Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS Ministers, MLAs and leaders on Saturday paid respects to Andhra Pradesh former chief minister NT Rama Rao on Saturday. TRS ministers Malla Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLAs Maganti Gopinath and Arekapudi Gandhi visited NTR Ghat and paid tributes to him.

Addressing the media, Nama said that the TRS MPs will demand that the Centre should announce Bharat Ratna, highest civilian award of the country, to NTR in the Parliament. Even, Malla Reddy also sought Bharat Ratna Award to NTR. Political analysts are of the view that the TRS wants to win votes of Andhra voters, who are in large number in several Assembly constituencies falling under Greater Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of NTR Jayanthi, actor Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay his respects to his late grandfather, ex-Andhra Pradesh chief minister and film icon NT Rama Rao. Jr NTR arrived early in the morning to avoid fans and paparazzi. Nonetheless, a sizable crowd gathered at the venue, so as to catch up with the 'RRR' actor. The security guards tried to keep them from approaching the hero.

Meanwhile, NT Rama Rao's centenary is being celebrated in grand style across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In terms of work, Jr NTR will soon begin 'NTR30' with Koratala Siva. He has also announced 'NTR31', a collaboration with Prashanth Neel. Earlier in the day, NTR's daughter, former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari, said the centenary of her father, late NT Rama Rao, would be magnificent. This was stated by the former Union Minister after paying homage to her father's samadhi at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Saturday. The BJP senior leader stated that the image of late NTR will be on a 100-rupee coin very soon and that they are in talks with the Reserve Bank of India about this.

Purandeswari commented on her father's centennial celebrations, saying, "From today to May 28 next year, NTR centenary celebrations will be held." She stated that 12 commemoration centres have been identified in the two Telugu states. In them, the festivities will take place, she said. Further, Purandeswari claimed that two mega events will be held, one in Vijayawada and the other in Hyderabad.