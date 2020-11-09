TRS minting money with 'Sand-Land-Wine-Mine robbery': Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar: TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the amendment to Commodity Bill and agricultural bills will cause loss to farmers and benefit to traders.

On Monday, he participated in the party signature campaign protest against the anti-farmer policies and bills adopted by both the Central and State governments, in Huzurnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was playing with the lives of farmers in the State. On one hand, the State government is paying Rs 5,000 per acre in the name of Rythu Bandhu and on the other, incurring a loss of Rs 10,000 by insisting them to cultivate thin variety of paddy under controlled cultivation, he pointed out. Cotton and paddy crops in about 13 lakh acres across the State were damaged due to the recent rains and crop insurance became invalid in the State due to the TRS government's inefficiency, he criticized.

Uttam called upon the people to go ahead with the slogan of 'No LRS .. No TRS' and advised people not to pay LRS. He alleged that Huzurnagar was being robbed by a gang of TRS leaders. The chief leaders of the ruling TRS have been minting money with 'Sand-Land-Wine-Mine robbery', he criticised.

The MP alleged that TRS leaders occupied government land worth crores of rupees, which belong to municipal department. He added that TRS leaders of Huzurnagar were smuggling liquor by boats to Andhra Pradesh.

The TPCC chief also participated in a similar programme in Kodad.