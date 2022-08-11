TRS MLAs, Mins under ED radar, says BJP leader Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday revealed that a few TRS ministers and MLAs are under the Enforcement Directorate(ED) radar and raids would be conducted on their premises very soon. Talking to a reporter, Raja Singh said that he cannot reveal the names of the TRS leaders, who would face the ED probe as it would hamper the investigation.

The BJP leader said that the ED already identified ruling and other party MLAs involved in hawala transactions because of their association with casino dealer Chikkoti Praveen.



"The TRS will face same situation like Shiv Sena in Telangana. Not one Eknath Shinde but the TRS has several," he mentioned.

Raja Singh said that more TRS leaders will join the BJP in the months to come and exuded confidence of the BJP victory in Munugode by-election. To a question, he stated that he is facing life threat from extremist organisations.