TRS MLAs poaching case: Accused close aide doctor from Kerala absconding

Hyderabad: A doctor from Kerala, said to be a close friend of an accused in MLAs' poaching case, is absconding.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational case conducted a search at the doctor's residence in Kerala but could not find him. The SIT has launched a hunt for the doctor, sources said.

The doctor is said to be a close friend of Ramachandra Bharti, the main accused in the case.

During the last two days, SIT conducted raids at various places in the country as part of the investigation.

The raids were carried out at the offices and residences of a few suspects in Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The raids were also conducted in Hyderabad based on information gathered from the accused by the police last week.

Cyberabad police had arrested Ramachandra Bharti and Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar on November 26, when they were trying to lure four MLAs of Telangana's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with an offer of Rs 250 crore cash.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act at Moinabad police station.

Currently, the accused are in judicial custody. The SIT team of Telangana police grilled them on Thursday and Friday.

The investigating officials are trying to find out about those who are behind the attempt to buy the MLAs. They are also trying to ascertain who had agreed to provide Rs 250 crore to them.

The SIT is headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand. Six other police officers are the members of the team.

Meanwhile, Banjara Hills police issued a PT warrant against Nanda Kumar in connection with two cases booked against him. The warrant was submitted to a city court on Monday.

Municipal authorities had, on Sunday, demolished unauthorised construction allegedly belonging to Nanda Kumar.

The town planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pulled down two unauthorised construction in hotel Deccan Kitchen run by Nanda Kumar at Filmnagar in upscale Jubilee Hills.