TRS MPs boycotts parliament session

TRS MPs on Tuesday walked out from both the houses of parliament in a protest against the centre over paddy procurement and suspension of 12 MPs.



They staged protest outside the parliament and stated that they would boycott the entire winter sessions of the parliament as the centre turned deaf ears to their demand of procuring paddy from Telangana.

Ever since the start of winter session on November 29, the TRS MPs raised their voice at the centre over paddy procurement. They raised slogans by displaying placards at the speaker's podium in Lok Sabha, disrupting the proceedings.

MP K Keshava Rao also demanded the centre to provide justice to the farmers by the procuring the paddy if not lakhs of tonnes of paddy will be decomposed. The MPs said that they will hold a sit-in protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on parliament premises.