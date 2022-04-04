TRS MPs pass privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

Delhi/ Hyderabad: The TRS MPs on Monday moved a privilege notice against Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament. The TRS MPs moved a privilege notice against Piyush Goyal over the paddy procurement issue. The MPs stated that the Union Minister is misleading the house over the procurement of paddy in Telangana. They also mentioned that the Union Minister denied facts on the paddy purchase.



Recently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament has clarified that the Centre will buy the excess raw rice from the States. On Friday, He has clarified that the States can purchase other varieties of rice among other states.

He recalled that the State government has clearly mentioned that it will not provide para-boiled rice to the Centre. He slammed the State government for misleading the people against the Central government. Piyush Goyal also said some of the chief ministers also warned not buying the paddy from their states. He said that the centre will work on the MoUs that were taken from the states. He said that the Centre has one policy for all the states. He also said that except for the raw rice, the Centre is not ready to boiled or para-boiled rice from the states.