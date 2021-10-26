TRS mulling to launch party in AP

Hyderabad: TRS party, which proposes to give a national tag to the party by the time it faces the next election, is contemplating expanding its jurisdiction to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

This was indicated by K Chandrasekhar Rao who was re-elected as the party president for ninth time on Monday at the plenary session held at HICC.

KCR said that impressed by the welfare and development programmes taken up by the Telangana Government, people from Andhra Pradesh have been requesting him to expand the party and foray into the neighbouring state. "We want the TRS government here, they are saying," he said.

He said the per capita income of Telangana was Rs 2.32 crore whereas the AP's per capita income is just Rs 1.72 crore. "Telangana is a power surplus state while AP has no power. It was because of such reasons people in Andhra want TRS rule," he said.

The Chief minister came down heavily on the erstwhile Andhra rulers for neglecting Telangana in the united AP. "They also said that there would be no development in TS but in seven years it has emerged as a role model for the country and people are enjoying every benefit extended by the state government," he said.

In just seven years, Telangana has become the number one state in paddy production and overall growth in the country.

He said public representatives from Nanded in Maharashtra and Raichur in Karnataka had requested their state governments either to implement TS schemes or merge their districts with Telangana so that local people can avail the benefits. A group of people from bordering villages of Maharashtra had met him and urged him to merge their villages with Telangana.

KCR claimed that migrations, suicides and hunger deaths had completely stopped in Telangana. The State was providing huge employment to people from other States.

Workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are migrating to Telangana for livelihood after the irrigation and agricultural sectors witnessed huge growth.

Telangana would remain a strong State economically in the coming years and would show a new development path to other states, KCR added.