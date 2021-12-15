TRS plans victory meet in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: In its attempt to send a message across the rank and file of the TRS that it continues to enjoy support of the people of the State, the party is planning to hold a mammoth public meeting in old Karimnagar district during the third week of December.

TRS sources say that the victory of all six candidates in the biennial elections to the State Legislative Council under the Local Authorities Constituency has thrown up an opportunity to hold the meeting as part of victory celebrations. The party it may be recalled wanted to hold a massive public meeting in November but following the setback in Huzurabad by-elections, it differed its decision.

The MLC election results have provided an opportunity to showcase the achievements of the party during its second tenure and present a progress report to the people on completion of three years. It will also help to enthuse the rank and file which appeared to be disappointed over the result of Huzurabad bypoll. The public meeting is likely to be held in Jagtial town or Ramagundam Municipal Corporation limits after inaugurating the Police Commissionerate. A final decision will be taken by KCR in the next two to three days.

Along with it, party leaders said that the government is making arrangements for the inauguration of integrated Collectorates and other government programmes in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapally and Ramagundam.