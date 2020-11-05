TRS receives papers for land in New Delhi

New Delhi:TRS party on Wednesday received papers regarding the 1,100 square metres land in Vasanth Vihar in New Delhi for the party office.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy received the papers from JE Sumit Kumar at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prashanth Reddy said that the 20-year journey which started with one person has reached to the streets of New Delhi.

He said that this was possible with the dedication of the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that soon the party would start the construction of the party office in Delhi and this would be a proud moment for the party activists.