TRS rejects CAA: KTR

After the Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that there is no NRC being implemented in the state, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao reiterated that the party rejects Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to media on Thursday at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said that CAA is not acceptable. The party will decide regarding the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) when the centre asks the government to implement it in the state.

The minister said that the party is rejecting as it is a secular party. "It is shame to the country to exclude Muslims in the democratic country," he added.

Citing municipal polls, KTR said that the party will win with a huge margin. 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the state will go for polls on January 22. Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and municipal corporations of Khammam and Warangal are exempted as the terms of the members has not ended yet.