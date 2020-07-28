TRS ridiculed Congress party's Chalo Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Government Whip Karne Prabhakar lashes onto the national parties like Congress and BJP for adopting double standards on various issues.

Addressing reporter here at Assembly media point, Karne Prabhakar criticised Congress party's 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' stating that it was ridiculous. The Congress party follows separate policies for separate States. They follow one policy in the states ruled by them and different policy in the states which are not ruled by Congress, alleged Prabhakar. "The Congress party which used Governor's office during NTR's (NT Rama Rao) rule is now giving a call for Chalo Raj Bhavan, which is ridiculous," said Prabhakar.

How can there be different policies in Rajasthan and in Telangana, he asked. How can the Congress party talk about democracy when it was demanding implementation of Section 8 of AP Reorganisation Act (which allows Governor to take over law and order of the State). While people are not celebrating festivals fearing corona, the Congress leaders are coming onto the roads not following physical distancing norms, said Prabhakar. The TRS leader alleged that the BJP was following the footsteps of the Congress party.