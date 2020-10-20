TRS staring at drubbing in Dubbaka: TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday claimed that the party was all set to win Dubbaka Assembly bypolls with a huge majority.

Addressing meetings in mandals of Thoguta, Mirdoddi and Dubbaka besides Dubbaka town, Uttam stated that TRS would suffer a severe setback in Dubbaka bypolls as the ruling party leaders have failed in their attempts to convince the people. "People have realised that the TRS government has failed on all fronts and it never honoured the promises it made to people. The pink party leaders make huge promises and forget them once polling is over. They did the same thing during Huzurnagar bypolls, and now trying to repeat the same in Dubbaka. This time, people won't favour TRS," he said.

Holding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao responsible for loss of life and property in Hyderabad floods, the State Congress chief said that the CM had not visited a single affected area to inspect the relief measures and instill confidence among flood victims. He said the CM's announcement of Rs 1 lakh each for totally collapsed houses and Rs 50,000 each for partially damaged houses was nothing but adding insult to the injury.

Lambasting the Chief Minister for supporting farm bills passed by the BJP government, Uttam asked, "When the TRS government could convene a special session of Assembly to amend the Municipal Act, why couldn't it hold a session to override the controversial laws?"

Adding that the State government did not issue any guidelines to enumerate losses so as to pay compensation to rain-affected farmers, Uttam said due to the negligence of CM that the farmers have no crop insurance this season. He expressed fear that the TRS government would take away huge lands from farmers if it wins Dubbaka bypolls.

Adding that TRS failed to roll out unemployment assistance of Rs 3,016 to jobless youth, he said, "KCR will only mend his ways if he loses polls, lest he will continue cheating people." He urged Dubbaka electorate to support Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy and put an end to TRS rule in Dubbaka.