TRS sweeps all 14 municipalities in united Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) swept away all the 14 municipalities by winning as many as 230 wards out of the total 351 present in the united Karimnagar district.



The TRS had already won 13 wards unanimously before the elections were held due to the withdrawal of Opposition candidates.

The counting of votes started at 8 am on Saturday at various counting centres in the four districts for about 351 wards present in 14 municipalities and for 50 divisions present under Ramagundam municipal corporation and the complete results were out by 5 pm.

Out of the 86 wards present in the four municipalities of Kothapally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad and Jammikunta of Karimnagar district, the ruling party had won in 63 wards and captured all the four municipalities with majority of seats. While BJP and Congress parties had won seven seats each and others won nine seats.

About 52 candidates contested for the 12 wards present in Kothapalli and the TRS won 11 seats; 62 candidates contested for 14 wards in Choppadandi and TRS won nine seats; 133 candidates contested for 30 wards in Huzurabad and TRS won 21 seats; and 138 candidates contested for 30 wards in Jammikunta municipality and the TRS won 22 seats.

While in Peddapalli district, out of the 64 wards in the three municipalities of Peddapalli, Manthani and Sultanabad, the TRS had won 44 seats and capturing all the three municipalities with a clear majority.

As many as 154 candidates had contested for 36 wards in Peddapalli and the ruling party won 24 wards; 50 candidates contested for 13 wards in Manthini and the TRS won 11 seats; and 61 candidates contested for 15 wards in Sultanabad municipality and the pink party won nine seats.

But the ruling party did not get full majority in Ramagundam municipal corporation. Out of the 50 divisions in Ramagundam municipal corporation (RMC), the TRS won 19 seats, Congress won 11 seats, while the BJP managed six seats but independents won 14 seats. About 355 candidates contested in 50 divisions present under RMC.

There are two municipalities – Sircilla and Vemulawada - in Rajanna Sircilla district with about 67 wards in both municipalities for which 274 candidates were in the fray. The TRS won 38 seats, Congress won three seats and BJP won eight seats while independent candidates won 18 seats, most of them rebels from the TRS.

About 148 candidates contested for 39 wards and TRS won 21 seats. While in Vemulwada, of the total 126 candidates contested for 28 wards, TRS won 17 seats.

134 wards are present in the five municipalities of Jagtial, Metpalli, Raikal, Dharmapuri and Korutla in Jagtial district and about 587 candidates contested in the elections. TRS won 85 seats, Congress 18 seats, BJP 13 seats and independent won 18 seats.

196 candidates contested for 48 wards in Jagtial and the TRS won 30 seats while 123 candidates contested for 26 wards present in Metpalli and the TRS won 17 seats. Of the total 139 candidates contested for 33 wards in Korutla, the ruling party won 21 seats.

78 members contested for the 12 wards in Raikal and the TRS won nine seats, while 51 candidates contested for 15 wards in Dharmapuri municipalities and the TRS won eight seats. Congress gave a tough fight to the TRS in Dharmapuri municipality by winning seven seats.