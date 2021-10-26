TRS thinks ahead

Hyderabad: Seven years in power, the TRS has succeeded in bringing major administrative reforms in the State and has ushered in a golden period. "The way the transformation in the State took place has changed the earlier adage 'what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow to what Telangana does today, India does tomorrow," he said. The TRS, he said, has emerged as an unstoppable force in the State.



This was the gist of the eight-hour long plenary session of the TRS that was held on Monday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was expected to announce his vision 'TRS 2040,' decided not to do so to avoid any new controversy in the wake of the Huzurabad bypoll.

KCR claimed that "TRS has the courage to dream big and take bold decisions to launch cost-intensive welfare and developmental schemes since it is not subservient to anyone. TRS is not 'gulam' of central high command. While BJP and Congress are not free to think or implement any innovative scheme, TRS has been doing it since it was a local party and people were its high command. The national parties have no guts to introduce big schemes like Dalit Bandhu for the welfare of oppressed SC community, he said.

He said it requires determination and political will to launch big welfare programmes. The Congress and BJP only know how to play with the emotions of the people and resort to the policy of appeasement of a few sections. These two parties believe in the politics of obstruction. They have been against irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. They are also against allowing KCR to hold public meetings, he added.

The chief minister said on the lines of Dalit Bandhu for SCs, the government will introduce a scheme for all poorer sections among BCs, STs and also forwarded communities like Reddys, Brahmins, Kammas and others. The CM said that the State's total budget outlay would be Rs 4.28 lakh crore in 2028 and the requirement of around Rs 7.80 lakh crore for Dalit Bandhu will not be a big burden for the government.

Taking pot shots at leaders in the party, KCR said it was time for the men to allow women to come to the front row. They should not be seen as kitchen birds. They should be allowed to run the affairs in whatever responsibility they are. Though the party has given 50 per cent reservation to women, their husbands were entering the scene and were not allowing the women leaders to perform their work. This should stop and women should play a major role in the growth of the state, he said.