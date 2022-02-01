TRS to form JACs to corner Centre on statehood promises

Hyderabad: In a new move to put pressure on the Centre, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders are forming Joint action committees to wage a war against the Central government for the latter failing to keep its promises that it made to the State.

The TRS leaders, who have been accusing the Centre of ignoring the development of a progressive state like Telangana, have decided to take on it by collectively fighting it out like they did for the separate State. The party leaders are now pitching for formation of joint action committees to take their fight forward, and a senior leader from the party has been taking up the initiative of uniting the forces like employees of public sector units and other organisations.

The party recently took to streets in the form of JAC in Warangal demanding coach factory at Kazipet as promised in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Along with TRS, parties like Congress, CPI, CPM, New Democracy and trade unions too extended their support . Similarly, on Monday, the JAC leaders took up a protest at the office of South Central Railway with demands including Rail Coach Manufacturing Factory at Kazipet, formation of Kazipet division, development of Kazipet town station, Wagon repair shop (POH shop) at Kazipet etc. The JAC was led by party MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, who later met the SCR officials.

According to party leaders, the TRS is not going to stop with the coach factory alone but to continue with other issues as well. The party has decided to raise the voice on Bayyaram Steel Factory by taking the support of opposition parties to put pressure on the government. It can be recalled that the Centre had promised Bayyaram Steel Factory as per 13th Schedule of the Reorganisation Act under Steel Authority of India (SAIL) with Rs 36,000 crore. The preliminary reports found that there were crude mineral deposits in 51 hectares of land and there were enough deposits which can be utilised for 22 years. The party wants to involve people in the protest programmes to exert pressure on the BJP government and also its MPs in the State, a TRS leader added.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been raising the issues on social media and cornering the BJP government on the promises it made. The TRS leader took to Twitter to raise issues like 'illegal closure' of roads in the Cantonment areas whenever the citizens brought to his notice. The party leaders said that while the MPs will protest in Parliament, the MLAs and others will continue the fight in the State.