TRS using money, muscle power to win Dubbaka bypoll: BJP

Hyderabad: Stating that the Election Commissioner will be responsible for not providing level playing field to the party candidate, Telangana BJP alleged that the ruling party is using official machinery and police to win the Dubakka bypoll.

Party's chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that the TRS government is indulging in blatant abuse of power in Dubakka and added that BJP strongly condemns the undemocratic, unethical and illegal methods being used to create obstacles in the election campaign of the party MLA contestant M Raghunandan Rao. He said that BJP will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and will also explore all legal options against the State government.

The low-level tactic being used by the TRS exploiting police and administrative machinery has exposed its fear of defeat in the election. He said that his party will hold the State Election Commission responsible if the level playing field is not provided to BJP candidate in Dubbaka by-election, he added.

Addressing media BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS is using money and muscle power, besides, misusing the official machinery to win the Dubbaka bypoll. He alleged that police are taking the BJP workers to the police stations and calling their parents and threatening against working for the party in the bypoll.

That apart, police are visiting the houses of active members working for the party at night to create fear. Similarly, the police are slapping bind-over cases against the BJP men, he added.

Further, he alleged that money is being transported in police vehicles to distribute and demanded the Election Commission to take immediate steps to prevent the misuse of the police and the government machinery.

The BJP leader alleged Finance Minister T Harish Rao is peddling false propaganda claiming that the State government has erected an electricity sub-station installed in Dubbaka. But, it was sanctioned by the Centre at Rs 7.5 crore under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), he said.