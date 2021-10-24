TRS will lose its deposit: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: If Huzurabad by-election was conducted in a democratic way, the TRS would lose its election deposit, stated the BJP candidate for the by-election, Eatala Rajender.

He campaigned in Singapur village in the constituency on Saturday and accused the TRS leaders of threatening the public not to attend his meetings. The TRS atrocities would not last long, he said.

If the CM KCR had any love for Dalits, there should be no control of Collectors and bank managers in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme. The BJP already filed a case demanding Dalit Bandhu to all state-wide, he pointed out.

Rajender said the TRS leaders were creating fake letters and spreading false propaganda against him saying he tried to stop Dalit Bandhu implementation.

"There was no response to my challenge to come to the Pochamma temple to swear in the name of the deity," he said. He alleged that the police were trying to prevent the BJP meetings. He said he would complain to the Election Commission of India in this regard.

The BJP candidate said KCR dared him to resign and he quit the TRS out of respect for democracy.

He accused KCR of betraying him and sending him out of TRS after using his services in the statehood movement for 18 years. He said the TRS was bribing Huzurabad voters with money and other promises and asked them to elect him with a huge majority.