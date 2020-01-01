TRS will sweep municipal elections: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said that TRS will sweep the upcoming municipal polls and that will be gift to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the New Year.



He expressed hope that the pink party will emerge victorious in the first-ever municipal polls in Choppadandi. While addressing the party activists, the Minister also said that the party will win the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) and all four municipalities in the district. Kamalakar also directed the party activists not to resort to group politics, but to work hand in hand and ensure the victory of the party. Party leaders who worked for the Telangana State will get an opportunity to get the ticket to contest. All process of ticket distribution would be done transparently, the Minister said.

MLA Sunkey Ravi Shankar said that the contestants will win the elections comfortably riding on the govt welfare schemes.

Central lighting, mini statduim, park, market yard development and other essential utilities will be arranged soon, he promised.

He added that a consideration of Rs 25 crore is sent and only 5 crore is allotted so far and after elections, balance fund will be made available soon.

A big rally was taken out in the leadership of Minister and MLA. Library chairman E Ravinder Reddy, MPPs Chiluka Kavita, Ravinder. ZPTC Macharla Sowjanya, ZP co-option member Fakrudin, Market chairman's Mahipal Rao, Srinivas, single window president Janardhan,TRS town president Ajay, Ganga Reddy, sarpanches, MPTs, party leaders join the rally.