TRS will win any election: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president and MLC (Graduates) Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated that the Union Minister in the house of Parliament appreciated for the grand success of Telangana government's flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha aimed to provide safe drinking water to every household in the State.

He participated in the Graduate MLC election preparatory meeting at Choutuppal on Monday and assured of completing irrigation projects in Munugodu constituency very soon. He said that the State is in top position in the country in crop cultivation and welfare schemes implemented by the State government have been reaching to all the eligible.

Stating that the TRS with the support of all sections of people will win any election in the Statem Palla Rajeshwar Reddy exuded confidence that party's candidate will win in the forthcoming Graduates MLC election for Nalgonda – Khammam- Warangal seat.

He called upon the party workers to work hard and assist graduates of the villages to register their votes. Munugodu former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, party leaders of Narayanapuram and Choutuppal mandals attended the meeting.