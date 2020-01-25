Top
TRS wins Jangaon, Mahabubabad Municipality

As predicted, the TRS party is leading in majority seats in the Telangana Municipal elections 2020 which held in 120 municipalities and 9 corporations...

Hyderabad: As predicted, the TRS party is leading in majority seats in the Telangana Municipal elections 2020 which held in 120 municipalities and 9 corporations across the state.

On the counting day, the ruling party has bagged Jangaon Municipality by winning 13 seats and got the Municipal Chairperson post. However, Congress has also given a neck to neck fight in this Municipality by winning 10 seats. The BJP won four wards.

On the other side, the TRS party swing is seen in Mahabubabad Municipality which has a total of 15 wards. Here the TRS won in 11 wards, Congress 1, and Independents in 3 seats.

