TRSMA appeals to retain CGPA system for student well-being

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) appealed to the State government to retain the CGPA system of evaluation on Friday.

TRSMA State caretaker president Sadula Madhusudhan said that the CGPA system has proven to be a child-friendly assessment model that alleviates stress and pressure associated with high-stakes exams. It allows students to concentrate on learning rather than simply chasing marks, thereby promoting a balanced approach to academics.

Meanwhile, the Education Department, late on Friday evening, in partial modification of the orders issued earlier, said the practice of awarding 100 per cent marks to external assessment will be implemented from academic year 2025-26 onwards, and that of awarding 80 per cent marks to external assessment and 20 per cent to internal assessment will continue for academic year 2024-25.