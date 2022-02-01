TRSMA members thank Education Minister on reopening of schools

Hyderabad: TRSMA members met Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday and thanked her of her efforts in reopening schools and extending the 10th class examination fee deadline.

A TRSMA member said "the minister advised us that all schools should strictly abide the Covid-19 protocols and see that no problems arise. Many suggestions were made on the methods to be adopted in the current educational system and development in reading and writing to make up the educational loss that has happened to the students."

Hyderabad district president Umamaheswara Rao, Medchal district president Shivratri Yadagiri, Hyderabad associate president Krishnaprasad, Hyderabad treasurer Raghu, Secunderabad president Pawan, State body member Altaf Hussain, correspondents Somasekhar, Sivaramakrishna and Sreenu were also present.