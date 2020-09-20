TRSMA seeks clarification on students’ turnout at schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised Schools' Management Association (TRSMA) sought clarification over the attendance of students from Class 9 to 12.



The TRSMA secretary S Madhusudan on Sunday said that following the Central guidelines, the State school education department had issued a memo to allow students from classes 9 to 12 to attend schools with due permission from September 21.

However, the purpose of students' visits should be to seek guidance from their teachers and they can go to schools only by obtaining permissions from the parents.

A memo of special chief secretary education dated September 11 has instructed that a minimum of 50 per cent of teaching staff shall attend the schools and colleges at a time, for online teaching and tele-counselling related work from September 21.

He said that the September 11 memo has no mention about allowing students to attend schools. However, he also said that the memo went into wide circulation among parents and students creating a confusion if the students are allowed to attend the schools.

The TRSMA secretary said that the DEOs and MEOs have also received communication about the attendance of teachers but not students.

Against this backdrop, he asked the education authorities to clarify the attendance of students to the schools.