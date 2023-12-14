TS Assembly all set for a facelift by March 2024

Hyderabad: On the lines of new Parliament buildings, the Telangana State Assembly is set to get a big facelift with more comfortable facilities. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to renovate both the State assembly and council buildings by improving security for VIPs in the premises as well as other infrastructure facilities like gardens, vehicle parking, separate gates for visitors and VIPs.

The CM along with his cabinet colleagues and Assembly Secretariat officials visited the State Assembly and Legislative Council and reviewed the facilities in the two premises. The Chief Minister instructed Assembly Secretariat officials and R&B authorities to come up with a renovation plan of the Assembly and Council buildings. He suggested that the two buildings should come under a single campus by removing all other buildings like legislative party offices and printing press. Some more structures in the assembly premises would be demolished and create a landscape with a central hall like in the Parliament.

The Government is not ready to construct a new assembly and legislative building but renovate the existing structures, officials said that the CM instructed to complete the works by the next budget session of the assembly in March 2024.

The CM also asked the officials concerned to arrange special parking for legislators and media and develop good infrastructure inside the assembly and council buildings which includes a dining hall and other facilities required for the legislators during the sessions.