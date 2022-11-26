TS bags rich haul of awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana State won a total of 26 awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022 including three under Indian Swachhtha league. State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao expressed happiness for winning the awards and announced a special incentive fund of Rs 2 crore each for the towns which have brought laurels to the State at the national level with excellent administrative policies and methods.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the officials in giving a new fillip to the growth story of urban areas in Telangana. He said that Telangana was getting the due recognition at the national level due to various development programmes and administrative reforms implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for all round development of both urban and rural areas of the State.

KTR said that Telangana won more number of awards despite having less number of municipalities and municipal corporations. The state has set a new benchmark for other states and added that the face of Telangana's villages and towns was changing rapidly and achieved excellent growth under both Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes.