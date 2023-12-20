TS BJP demands CM Revanth to handover KLIPS probe to CBI

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to walk his talk and write a letter to the Union government seeking a CBI probe into the corruption in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Addressing media on Tuesday, former BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to seek a CBI probe into the lakhs of rupees corruption he had alleged took place in KLIPs, and recalling he had earlier written several letters to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he had evidence on the corruption in KLIPS, demanding CBI probe.

Further, the Congress had come to power in Telangana alleging that BRS-BJP are the same, and the Congress will bring to light the corruption in the KLIP.

However, going by the reports it seems that the Congress government in the State is trying to limit the probe only to the Medigadda Irrigation Project (MIP), forming part of the KLIP.

The former BJP MLA also reminded how there was no response to several requests from the CAG to the special officer of Irrigation Rajat Kumar asking for details on the KLIP.

Also, none other than Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had looted lakhs of crores in the name of KLIP and assured of getting the looted wealth and transfer into people's accounts.

Besides, the TPCC chief Revanth Reddy had questioned the BJP-led Centre not instituting a CBI probe into the corruption allegations in KLIP. Now, what is stopping CM Revanth Reddy from writing a letter to the Centre reiterating his earlier demand seeking a CBI probe? Is it the chief minister limiting the probe only to Medigdda, a small component in KLIP and pushing only for taking on the L&T." he asked.

The BJP leader also alleged that some big persons of another contracting company have reportedly met people representatives in “a neighbouring state”, and this cast doubts over the State government's intention of saving that infrastructure contract firm which had allegedly profited to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore from the project.

He demanded the Congress government and CM Revanth not to sideline KLIP limiting the probe only to the Medigadda project. The money due to the people of Telangana should be recovered and the corrupt should be punished. The chief minister should show his sincerity by walking his talk and writing a letter to the Centre for a CBI probe. The BJP leader said that he would provide the needed evidence if the State government requires it and noted that the evidence which had been sent might have already reached the concerned in the State government.