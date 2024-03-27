TS BJP demands judicial probe into phone-tapping scandal

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the sensational phone-tapping cases during the BRS regime.

Addressing the media here, party chief G Kishan Reddy alleged that former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who ran a Nizam-style governance under which several mafias flourished, was responsible for it.

"Phones could be tapped in case of issues related to national security and terrorism by taking prior permission from the authorities concerned." However, some police officials form a mafia to snoop on phones to access information of political opponents. Also, individuals, officials and businessmen used the information for blackmailing and extraction stands as a shining example to the mafia raj flourished under the BRS regime, he pointed out.

He said phones of BJP cadre, leaders and office staff were kept under surveillance. Reddy recalled how using phone-tapping the party staff was intercepted by the police while on their way back to the State office after withdrawing funds during the 2019 LS elections, only to return the confiscated cash after verification by IT officials.

He reacted to BRS working president K T Rama Rao's dubbing MLC K Kavita's arrest in the Delhi liquor scam was BJP political vendetta. "We don't want to talk about DLS. I reiterate that Kavita involvement in DLS has nothing to do with politics, T sentiment and people."

‘But if BRS leaders are repeatedly levelling baseless allegations of political vendetta by the BJP. "I dare KCR to come for a public debate on the role of his daughter; Kavita forming a group and actively engaged in running liquor dealings with the AAP government in Delhi though her benamies," he added.

‘The BRS leaders still seem to think they are in power despite the ground under their feet shaking. They continue to peddle lies with which they have run the government for 10 years and took people of the State for a raid.’

‘The BRS MLC could not get bail after the Enforcement Directorate presented evidence before the court and her lawyers presented arguments.

Reddy said his party will not only respond to false allegations of BRS but will continue to expose corruption and scandals by KCR and his family.