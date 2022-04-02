TS BJP leaders take part in Ugadi celebrations 

Hyderabad: BJP leaders on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations in the BJP office. BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MP Kishan Reddy took part in the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay extended Ugadi greetings to the people. He said that BJP works to strengthen Telangana. He suggested everyone move during difficult times. He said the country will become stronger under the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the credit for providing the Covid vaccine to other countries under 'Aatmanirbhar' goes to PM Modi.

Similarly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations organised at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Santoshkumar Shastri read out the Panchanga Shravanam on the occasion.

Live: Ugadi Celebrations at BJP State Office. https://t.co/E8S8Yzdg0p — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 2, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR extended greetings to the people of the State. He said that the government always aims to work for the welfare of the people. He also called upon everyone to work together for better governance. He hoped for more welfare schemes for the welfare of the poor.

Reading out the Panchanga Shravanam, Santoshkumar Shastri said predicted that KCR would make many more decisions in favor of the public. He also predicted that the KCR government will excel well. He said that KCR has trinetra which keeps an eye on everything.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations in the Tadepally camp office. The couple also took part in Panchanga Shravanam. The Panchanga Shravanam was read out by Subbraya Somayajula during the Ugadi celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM Jagan extended greetings to the people of the State. He hoped to bring out many welfare schemes for the sake of the people.

Ministers, MLAs and other officials took part in the celebrations.