TS CETs in July

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced the examination dates for various Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs-2022) to be held in July this year.

According to the schedule, the LAWCET for admissions into three-year LLB degree course will be held on July 21. The LAWCET for five-year LLB degree course and PG LAWCET for LLM admissions will be held on July 22.

While Education CET for BEd courses will be held on July 26 and 27, Integrated CET (ICET) for admissions into MBA (Masters In Business Administration) and MCA (Masters in Computer Applications) courses will be held on July 27 and 28. Similarly, the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test for MTech and MPharm admissions will be conducted from July 29 to August 1.

TSCHE said the candidates willing to appear for the common entrance tests can upload their applications online as per the schedule announced. The syllabus for the entrance tests will also be made available in the entrance test notification.