TS CM Revanth to visit Bhadrachalam today

Bhadrachalam: Devotees of Lord Rama are hopeful of some positive announcements by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to the temple town on Monday. He is arriving in Bhadradri Kothagduem district for the first time after assuming charge as the CM. He will offer special prayers at the famed Lord Rama temple

The historical Lord Rama temple well-known as Dakshina Ayodhya was neglected by the previous government which did not even spend a single rupee for its development.

It had made some allocation but failed to release any funds. Lord Rama devotees, who were sore over the neglect of the temple during the BRS reign, are now looking forward to some concrete commitments from the Congress government.

The temple needs to develop in all aspects. Under the master plan, it was proposed to construct two prakarams, Nityakalayana Mandapam, Annadana Satram, flyover bridge to Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple, development Mada Veedhulu and Mithila Stadium.

Not only the temple, the development of Bhadrachalam temple has been neglected for the last ten years. The people, particularly, urge that the ‘Karakatta’ embankment be strengthened to prevent the flooding of the town.

They also want the State government to take up with its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to seek restoration of five panchayats to the State. They were merged in AP state as part of state bifurcation. A senior citizen, T V Rao, recalled that the former CM KCR had announced Rs 150 crore for the temple development and Rs1,000 crore for the flood relief operations, but did not give a single rupee. He appealed to the CM to pay attention to the upkeep of the temple as well as development of various amenities.