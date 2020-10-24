TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result for engineering stream released

TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment results: The results provisional seat allotment for engineering stream of TS EAMCET has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today. Candidates who have exercised the web options can check the seat allotment results at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to take admissions in the engineering course will have to pay the tuition fee and report online by October 28. Candidates who missed the first phase of counselling and wants to change the college can go for the final counselling which will be held on October 29. For the final counselling, the certification process will be on October 30 and freezing of options by October.

The seat allotment result for the final phase of web counselling will be announced on November 2 and payment/ online reporting process will be done until November 5.

The TS EAMCET examination for the engineering stream was held from September 9 to 14 and the results were declared on October 6.

On the other hand, the TS EAMCET 2020 agriculture and medical stream results have been declared by the TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy and Eamcet convener Govardhan at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.