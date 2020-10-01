TS EAMCET 2020 results to release on Oct 6

TS EAMCET 2020 will be released on October 6, said Tummala Papireddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Papireddy said that the council has decided to release the results on October 5 but the due to the announcement of JEE advanced ranks on the same day, the TS EAMCET results will be declared on October 6.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Around 1,19,187 candidates had appeared for the EAMCET from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the UGC instructions, the classes for the professional courses are scheduled to begin from November 1. TS EAMCET counselling will be held in October second week.

TS EAMCET exam for corona infected candidates on October 3:

Papireddy also said that there are around 53 candidates who are undergoing treatment for coronavirus. The EAMCET exam for these students will be held on October 3 at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). Also, the ECET exam will be held for three students on the same day.