TS EAMCET 2021: Counselling to begin today, check the admission process here

TS EAMCET web counselling 2021: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education is all set to begin the counselling for the Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2021) from today i.e August 30. It is to be noted that the counselling will be held in online mode and students are advised to register from August 30 to September 9. The students who are appearing for counselling need to submit required documents related to educational qualifications and are entitled to pay the required fee of Rs. 1200 to register for TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process



The documents that are required to be submitted at the time of verification TS EAMCET 2021 rank card.

Date of birth certificate.

Valid photo attested identity proof.

Marksheets of the qualifying degree.

Transfer certificate(TC) of the school last studied.

Caste certificate.

Residence certificate.

Sports category certificate if applicable Here is the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2021 The online registration followed by payment of counselling fee, and slot booking for certificate verification will begin on August 30 and ends on September 9. The certificate verification will be carried out at various helpline centers from September 4 to 11. The candidates can start exercising options only after certificate verification from September 4 to 13 and should freeze the options. The provisional allotment will be made on September 15 and the students who are allotted seats need to pay the Tuition Fee and reporting through the website from September 15 to 20. The JNTU Hyderabad which conducted the examination from August 4 to 8 has released the results last Wednesday.