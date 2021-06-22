TS Eamcet 2021 from August 4-10

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State has decided to hold Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Eamcet-2021) from August 4 to 10.

A decision to this effect has been taken after Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a meeting with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy, Vice-Chairmen, Prof R Limbadri and Prof Venkata Ramana, and senior officials of the Education department on Monday.

Accordingly, the engineering stream of the TS Eamcet will be held for three days on August 4, 5 and 6.

The agriculture and medical stream of the TS Eamcet-2021 will be held for two days on August 9 and 10. After the meeting, the Minister said that the State government has decided to complete the process of the seven common entrance tests (CETs) by the end of July, this year.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said that the examinations will be held under strict observation of the Covid-19 guidelines. It was also decided to complete the process of conducting the final year engineering, postgraduate, degree, diploma examinations starting from the first week of July complete the same by the end of July. The officials were asked to ensure that the examinations were held strictly adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, she added.