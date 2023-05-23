TS EAMCET 2023 results on May 25

Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Higher Education secretary V Karuna, Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mithal, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R Limbadri and others will announce the results

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results will be declared on Thursday.

According to TS EAMCET-2023 convenor Dr. B. Dean Kumar, Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Higher Education secretary V Karuna, Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mithal, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R Limbadri and others will announce the results at 11 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad.

After the declaration of the results, it will be available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from 11.15 AM on the day.