Live
- New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party alleges misbehaviour by cop as Manish Sisodia denied bail
- Jasmine, Queen of Fragrance: Know the Different Varieties of Jasmine
- Allu Arjun Graces AHA’s Telugu Indian Idol 2 Finale, Creating Unforgettable Moments Of Music And Magic
- TS EAMCET 2023 results on May 25
- Satya Dev’s ‘Full Bottle’ Teaser Will Be Launched On This Date
- Netflix to add watchlist filter to track the latest shows
- The Lyrical Video Of ‘Dhinchaka’ Song From Sumanth Prabhas’s ‘Mem Famous’ Is Out
- Hyderabad: National BC Welfare Association demands political parties to announce BC declaration
- Dimple Hayathi Drops A Small Note On Social Media And Breaks Her Silence
- Hyderabad: Advocates demand enactment of “Advocates Protection Act”
TS EAMCET 2023 results on May 25
Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Higher Education secretary V Karuna, Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mithal, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R Limbadri and others will announce the results
Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Higher Education secretary V Karuna, Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mithal, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman R Limbadri and others will announce the results
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results will be declared on Thursday.
According to TS EAMCET-2023 convenor Dr. B. Dean Kumar, Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Higher Education secretary V Karuna, Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mithal, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R Limbadri and others will announce the results at 11 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad.
After the declaration of the results, it will be available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from 11.15 AM on the day.