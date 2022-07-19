  • Menu
TS EAMCET for AM stream, ECET and PGECET revised scheduled announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 for AM stream

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 for AM stream, TS ECET 2022 and TS PGECET 2022 which will be conducted on July 30 and 31, August 1 and August 2 to 5 respectively.

All the entrance tests will be held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier, these tests were postponed due to incessant rains in the State.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri advised candidates to note the change in revised schedule of the exams and visit the websites concerned for downloading hall tickets.

