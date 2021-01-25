TS EAMCET may have reduced syllabus?

TS EAMCET 2021: Students, prepping up for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 may have some relief as the entrance test is expected to be held on the reduced syllabus of intermediate.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) have reduced syllabus by 30 per cent this year and the intermediate public examinations will be held with 70 per cent syllabus for the academic year 2020-21. A senior official of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that TS EAMCET may be held on the basis of the reduced syllabus.

"After receiving the syllabus from the board, a proposal will be sent to the government. The syllabus for TS EAMCET will be announced after government's approval," he said.

The TS EAMCET is likely to be held in the second week of June. The schedule for the entrance exam will be released after the announcement of the intermediate schedule. EAMCET will be held three weeks after the intermediate public exams.