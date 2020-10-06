X
X
TS EAMCET Result 2020 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Live Updates

TS EAMCET Result 2020
TS EAMCET 2020 result declared today

TS EAMCET Results 2020: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced TS EAMCET 2020 result on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Results 2020: TS EAMCET 2020 result declared today at the official website at 3.30 pm. The result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced results at an official press conference. TS EAMCET result 2020 will show subject-wise and total marks secured by candidates in the examination along with their ranks.

How to check TS EAMCET 2020 results?

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter the credentials

Download the results appeared on the exam

Take a print out of it for future reference

Qualifying marks:

To qualify in TS EAMCET exam, the candidates need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks. The final marks will be calculated based 25 per cent marks obtained in Intermediate second year exams and 75 per cent marks obtained in EAMCET exam.

About TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University University, Hyderabad on the behalf of Telangana State council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the candidates seeking admission into BTech and BPharm courses.

