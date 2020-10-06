TS EAMCET Result 2020 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Live Updates
TS EAMCET Results 2020: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced TS EAMCET 2020 result on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET Results 2020: TS EAMCET 2020 result declared today at the official website at 3.30 pm. The result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.
Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced results at an official press conference. TS EAMCET result 2020 will show subject-wise and total marks secured by candidates in the examination along with their ranks.
How to check TS EAMCET 2020 results?
Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on the results link
Enter the credentials
Download the results appeared on the exam
Take a print out of it for future reference
Qualifying marks:
To qualify in TS EAMCET exam, the candidates need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks. The final marks will be calculated based 25 per cent marks obtained in Intermediate second year exams and 75 per cent marks obtained in EAMCET exam.
About TS EAMCET
TS EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University University, Hyderabad on the behalf of Telangana State council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the candidates seeking admission into BTech and BPharm courses.
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2020 11:16 AM GMT
TS EAMCET counselling will be held from October 9 at 36 centres across the state. A slot of half-hour has been allotted to each student.
- 6 Oct 2020 11:13 AM GMT
TS EAMCET Result 2020: Complete List Of Toppers
- Sai Teja Varanasi
- Yashwant Sai
- Tammana Boyina Venkata Krishna
- Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy
- Hardik Rajpal
- Nagelli Nitin Sai
- Pawwa E.D.N.V.S Krishna Kamal
- Annam Sai Vardhan
- Penagamuri Sai Harshvardhan
- Varanasi V Siddharth
- Sai Teja Varanasi
- 6 Oct 2020 11:12 AM GMT
Sai Teja Varanasi Tops TS EAMCET Result 2020
Sai Teja Varanasi has topped the TS EAMCET result 2020. Yashwant Sai has secured the second rank.
- 6 Oct 2020 11:12 AM GMT
75.29% Candidates Qualified In TS EAMCET Result 2020
75.29% Candidates Qualified In TS EAMCET Result 2020
In TS EAMCET result, 75% students have qualified.
Attended: 1,19,183
Qualified: 89,739