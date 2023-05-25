TS EAMCET results 2023 announced:  80 percent students qualified in Engineering stream

Telangana State Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday released the TS EAMCET 2023 results in Hyderabad along the higher education department officials. The candidates are advised the visit official website http://www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

About 80 percent of students qualified in engineering stream and 86 precent of students passed in agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET exam with girls outshined boys with 82 percent students qualified against 79 Percent boys in Agriculture stream while in engineering stream 87 percent of girls and 82 percent of boys were qualified.

Speaking on the ocassion, the minister once again lauded the efforts of the officials in announcing the results on time without any descrepancy. The minister congratulated the all those who who qualified and wished them all the best in the future endeavours.

Recalling the success of candidates in UPSC, Sabitha Indra Reddy wished all those who could not geth through to try hard for next time.

While coming to the toppers list B Satya,L venkat Teja, Lakshmi Pasupuleti, Durgampudi kartikeya stood in the top four respectively in Agriculture stream and in the Engineering stream S Anirudh, Y Venkata Maninder Reddy, Challa Umesh Varun, M Avineet, Pramod Kumar Reddy were among the top five.





How to check the results

Step 1: Candidates should visit official website http://www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

Step 2: Candidates will have to enter their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 3: Then download the results appeared on the webpage.

Meanwhile, during the previous year the pass percentage was recorded at 80.41 in engineering and 88.34 per cent in agriculture stream respectively.

