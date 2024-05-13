  • Menu
TS EAPCET 2024 results to be declared on May 25
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 results are expected to be declared on May 25.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 results are expected to be declared on May 25.

According to JNTUH officials, the entrance exam concluded on Saturday and the candidates’ response sheets and master question paper, along with the preliminary key has been uploaded on the official website. The deadline for the submission of objections, if any, on the preliminary key is 10 am on May 14.

After receiving objections on the preliminary key for Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance tests, the university will form an expert committee to look into the objections. Based on the committee’s recommendations, a final answer key will be developed, which will be used for the evaluation. The results can be expected around May 25, said a senior officer.

The exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on May 9, 10, 11 and 12.

