TS ECET 2020 on Aug 31, candidates can download hall tickets

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam date of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET). TS-ECET is scheduled to be held on August 31 at 56 test centres that include 52 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

The exam will be conducted through online by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education, said the convenor M Manjur Hussain. The exam will be held in two sessions -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Around 28,040 have registered for the exam from Telangana and AP and 24,287 students downloaded the hall tickets, he said. "We have advised the candidates to wear a quality mask and sanitize their hands frequently when writing the exam," Hussain said. The candidates were also asked to produce their hall tickets at the exam centre and advised to visit the centre a day before the exam to avoid getting late, he added.

TS ECET is a computer-based test conducted for the students seeking lateral entry to second-year BTech courses in both university and private institutes.