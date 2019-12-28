TS Genco staff sports meet launched in Nalgonda

Nagarjuna Sagar (Nalgonda): Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao said that the department is supplying enough power to the farmers as per the demand of agriculture sector across the State.

On Saturday, the CMD inaugurated a three-day sports meet of kabaddi and table tennis tournament for the employees of TS Genco at Nagarjuna Sagar in the district.

Later speaking to the media, CMD Prabhakar Rao said that as many as 4,000 million units of power is being produced in Nagarjuna Sagar power plant as it got sufficient water like never before due to excessive rainfall in upper catchment areas.

Also, generation of more power has saved the State with about Rs 700 crore. He appreciated Director Venkatrajan and his team for producing more power.

Stating that there is a demand of 10,700 million units now and this number is likely to be increased to 13,000 million by the end of next March, CMD Rao told the department to be ready to meet the power demands of the State in near future.