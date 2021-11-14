TS gets applause but no funding: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao bearing fruits, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the awards received by Telangana State under the prestigious Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). In a statement on Saturday, Errabelli said that this is the first time that urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State got a dozen awards in different categories.



He said that the State received nine awards in Swachh Survekshan and three in Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge, a first-of-its-kind challenge aimed at the safety and well-being of sanitation workers and Garbage Free City rankings. The awards indicate the workmanship of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, who has been striving hard to put ULBs on par with the best in the country. KTR's strategic guidance made all the difference, he added. Further, he hailed the CM for his focus on sanitation, solid waste management and the Haritha Haram programme.

The flagship programmes of TRS government like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Dali Bandhu etc have become beacon for other States in the country, Errabelli said.

It's unfortunate that the Central Government which lauds the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented in Telangana is backing when it comes to the matter of funding, Errabelli said.