TS government accords top priority to Minority Welfare: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accorded top priority to the welfare and development of Minority communities in the State.

Eshwar along with Home Minister Mahamood Ali held a meeting with the officials on the arrangements being made for Iftar dinner hosted by State Government at LB Stadium on April 12.

The Ministers said that the Government has allocated Rs 250 Crore in the Budget for the minority welfare. He also said that the Government will organise Ramzan festivities in such a way that the religious harmony is reflected every year.

